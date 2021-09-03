Alex school where pupil was stabbed to death under investigation

The Gauteng department of education says it has launched an investigation into allegations of school funds disappearing and some staff being unpaid for months at Pholosho Junior Secondary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg.



Sowetan sent the department detailed questions on Thursday about allegations of poor management, leadership squabbles, non payment of staff and administrative chaos at the school...