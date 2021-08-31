Nothing celebratory for women in their month

August, dubbed as Women's Month, is supposed to be jubilant. It is a month that should be used to celebrate great strides by women in history in so far as the gender struggle is concerned. The pivotal role by women in the liberation movement in general, key women achievements in all sectors, and groundbreaking moments in our recent history that continue to pave the way for the future of women in society ought to be highlighted in Women’s Month. It is unfortunate, however, that what we see in the media and social media reports, leaves a lot to be desired.



Many women are trapped at their homes with their abusers and continue to endure a life of torture. In many instances these women die at the hands of their loved ones. On the streets, there is no refuge, and women continue to experience all sorts of abuse in their neighbourhoods, churches, workplace, and every other institution in society...