Letters

We must all chip in to rebuild our country

By Reader Letter - 20 July 2021 - 11:04
Authorities have been inspecting the aftermath of rioting in KwaZulu-Natal, and it has emerged that more than 50 schools were hit during the waves of destruction and looting. While the president has promised that reconstruction of buildings, businesses and infrastructure will be undertaken, we all know what a mammoth task it will be as the amount of destruction runs into billions, the writer says.
Authorities have been inspecting the aftermath of rioting in KwaZulu-Natal, and it has emerged that more than 50 schools were hit during the waves of destruction and looting. While the president has promised that reconstruction of buildings, businesses and infrastructure will be undertaken, we all know what a mammoth task it will be as the amount of destruction runs into billions, the writer says.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Those responsible for the destruction of malls, businesses, warehouses, factories and all kinds of infrastructure cannot possibly be happy now, realising the impact of their senseless actions on all areas of humanity, if they still have a conscience.

Mob psychology can drive people to do unthinkable things which, with hindsight, might haunt them so much that they may suffer from sleep deprivation.

While the president has promised that reconstruction of buildings, businesses and infrastructure will be undertaken, we all know what a mammoth task it will be as the amount of destruction runs into billions, in a country that was already bankrupt long before the riots.

Maybe this is the time for all those who have millions and billions stashed away in local and offshore bank accounts to come forward and help rebuild our country. Farms with too many animals, and those who own many properties, can also sell and contribute to reviving the country.

This will help especially those who gained their wealth through corrupt activities, so they end up with a clear conscience. We have to unite as South Africans, we have nowhere to run to as we are only surrounded by two oceans.

Besides, the very sight of SA in ruins, looking like a ghost country, should be unsettling to all of us. Lord have mercy on us.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Impact of violence, looting will be felt most by the poor in coming months: Cyril Ramaphosa

'The events of the last week are a stark reminder of how deep the problems are and how far we still have to go,' the president said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

#SowetanRebuild | Rebuild the beloved country

Today we launch the #SowetanRebuild initiative, a call to action to begin the process of restoring small businesses and economic centres that bore ...
News
1 day ago

Broadcasting sector joins hands to help rebuild Alex FM

Looters cleaned out Alex FM 89.1 studio, stealing everything including the awards bestowed on the community radio station in its 27 years of ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?