We must all chip in to rebuild our country

Those responsible for the destruction of malls, businesses, warehouses, factories and all kinds of infrastructure cannot possibly be happy now, realising the impact of their senseless actions on all areas of humanity, if they still have a conscience.

Mob psychology can drive people to do unthinkable things which, with hindsight, might haunt them so much that they may suffer from sleep deprivation.

While the president has promised that reconstruction of buildings, businesses and infrastructure will be undertaken, we all know what a mammoth task it will be as the amount of destruction runs into billions, in a country that was already bankrupt long before the riots.

Maybe this is the time for all those who have millions and billions stashed away in local and offshore bank accounts to come forward and help rebuild our country. Farms with too many animals, and those who own many properties, can also sell and contribute to reviving the country.

This will help especially those who gained their wealth through corrupt activities, so they end up with a clear conscience. We have to unite as South Africans, we have nowhere to run to as we are only surrounded by two oceans.

Besides, the very sight of SA in ruins, looking like a ghost country, should be unsettling to all of us. Lord have mercy on us.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand