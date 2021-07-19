With a government that abandoned the poor, it's no surprise they looted

Both spontaneous and planned violence is the ANC's fault

The entire country is still shocked by the violence that erupted after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. That our government was caught napping the whole world can see. President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “This is not who we are.”



To say “this is not who we are” is to suggest that those who looted shops and burned infrastructure are not South Africans. That is plainly wrong; the looters are us. The question we must answer is how did we become arsonists, looters and vandals? ..