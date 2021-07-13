Letters

It’s time to enforce the law

By Reader Letter - 13 July 2021 - 13:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa has to deploy the troops and deal with the problem, swiftly and efficiently, says the writer.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has to deploy the troops and deal with the problem, swiftly and efficiently, says the writer.
Image: GCIS

Damned if he does...and damned if he doesn’t. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency has been shaken as he fumbles the balls he is attempting to keep in the air: Covid-19, the Zuma fiasco, an imploding economy, political and social unrest.

The looming elections are about to blow up in his face. His placatory attempts to defuse the savagery reflects his unwillingness to deal with the problem. It’s time to deal ruthlessly with the politically motivated miscreants sewing seeds of destruction. Show us you are in control Mr President; no more walking on eggshells. Deploy the troops and deal with the problem, swiftly and efficiently.

                                                                                               Peter Bachtis,Lakefield, Benoni

Destruction of property treasonous

Anarchists and opportunistic criminals are destroying the nation's assets in an orgy of fire and fury unprecedented in our lifetime.
Opinion
1 hour ago

Police are simply not doing their job

All Cele does is talk big but do nothing. In the Beyonce concert, people were robbed while the police were around. In Durban, the Shoprite store was ...
Opinion
1 hour ago

Law will deal harshly with rioting looters – Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has warned that those caught and arrested for the riots in the province would be dealt with harshly as criminals.
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'