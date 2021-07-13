It’s time to enforce the law

Damned if he does...and damned if he doesn’t. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency has been shaken as he fumbles the balls he is attempting to keep in the air: Covid-19, the Zuma fiasco, an imploding economy, political and social unrest.

The looming elections are about to blow up in his face. His placatory attempts to defuse the savagery reflects his unwillingness to deal with the problem. It’s time to deal ruthlessly with the politically motivated miscreants sewing seeds of destruction. Show us you are in control Mr President; no more walking on eggshells. Deploy the troops and deal with the problem, swiftly and efficiently.

Peter Bachtis,Lakefield, Benoni