Destruction of property treasonous

SA is today a raging inferno that has the potential to trigger off a civil war. Anarchists and opportunistic criminals are destroying the nation's assets in an orgy of fire and fury unprecedented in our lifetime.

Over the past 45 years we have become a nation of saboteurs, burning trains, schools, libraries and state institutions in an orgy of mindless destruction that defies logic. These heinous actions have thrown a spanner in the engine of our economy, which is tantamount to treason.

These saboteurs are willing to take us to the edge of the abyss. It is obvious that we have in our midst a group of politically influenced anarchists in a Covid environment, who are determined to intimidate the nation into submission.

The truth is that our nation is in serious trouble and the battle against a ruthless fifth column within our country cannot be ignored. This was an action of deliberate sabotage created by anarchists that specialise in the intimidation and silencing of economic and political opponents.

What is disturbing today is that suffusing our politics is not just an air of division but an air of menace. Those responsible for these acts of wanton destruction and looting are repugnant and dangerous, they deserve our most unreserved condemnation.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni