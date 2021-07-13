Ambulances and vaccinations in Gauteng stopped by protests

Government services, including ambulance and vaccine operations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, have been hindered by violent protests over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

Gauteng has been engulfed by sporadic violence which began on Saturday evening in which shops have been looted and vandalised and malls and cars burnt. Protesters are calling for the release of Zuma, who's serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court...