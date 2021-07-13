Police are simply not doing their job

Hunger drives people into desperation. As they say, a hungry stomach is an angry one. Remember, two million people lost their livelihoods due to Covid-19.

This is complicated by another pandemic of youth unemployment and poorly-led police. Police minister Bheki Cele has been found wanting umpteenth times. He has failed to lead.

This senseless violence could have been avoided with better policing. If our security agencies are hopeless against looters, how can we expect them to deal with Isis in Mozambique?

All Cele does is talk big but do nothing. In the Beyonce concert, people were robbed while the police were around. In Durban, the Shoprite store was looted a stone’s throw from the police station.

A Pietermaritzburg mall was set on fire. What will happen to those jobs? The twitter commanders behind this anarchy don’t care. They are spewing all this poison from the comfort of their homes.