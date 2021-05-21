No more law and order in SA

Something which is contrary to the laws of nature is called a miracle. If the ANC-led government wins the lion’s share of the local government elections this year, it would be a miracle. The postponement of elections would definitely be its lifesaver.

It is universally agreed that almost all states on the African continent have reneged on the commitment to good governance and accountability post-colonial liberation. The SA government has failed to discharge its chief responsibility of maintaining law and order.

After releasing crime stats last week, police minister Bheki Cele admitted that he saw stolen motor vehicles from SA in Mozambique but was helpless because of an un-cooperative neighbouring government. On the N1, N4, N14 around Pretoria, motorists are robbed and their tyres punctured.

Steel spikes are placed on the roads by crime syndicates. Copper cables are stolen and sold at colluding scrapyards or shipped out of these shores. As a result, the running of trains and the supply of electricity are disrupted. Illegal drugs are endlessly smuggled in and out.

Police are also under siege. It has transcended crime, these are sheer acts of economic sabotage. Who is safe and secure in this country? The acting ANC’s secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile alluded to the party facing bankruptcy. There is no money coming in, aggravated by the new Political Party Funding Act.

The Gauteng e-tolls sanctioned by the national government are an elephantine bungle of fiascos. Where are they going to source black refuse bags full of banknotes to buy votes? It can be inferred that the ANC has done an inexcusable injustice to law-abiding citizens of SA. They should not only draw a line but literally bury their heads in the sand and remain right there!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale