SA constitution favours criminals

SA has been plagued by unprecedented levels of crime since the dawn of democracy in1994. It is getting worse by the day, with no hope of abating any time soon.

As a country we do not confront our problems head-on. We prioritise political correctness to the exclusion of our daily lived experiences. We would rather be praised by the rest of the world for having the “best” constitution while suffering in silence.

Law breakers, nyaope smokers, car hijackers, rapists, murderers and fraudsters commit all these crimes with impunity, knowing there are few, if any, consequences. Some of our problems stem from our constitution. Political correctness dictates that it is taboo to question this document. The constitution was drawn to benefit us as South Africans, however, with the passage of time it is proving to be problematic in some parts. Perpetrators of all the horrors mentioned above are guaranteed their human rights as a point of departure when confronted by the law. Their victims are hardly mentioned, for example.

SA belongs to all who live in it – really? The recently released crime statistics do not inspire much confidence. Our constitution gives too many rights and protections to wrongdoers.

• James Mathye, by email