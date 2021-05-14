Crime stats: Property and contact crimes plus CIT heists are down

Police minister Bheki Cele said the police service is making strides in the fight against crime as provinces have reported declines in various categories in the first three months of this year.

Releasing the latest CrimeStats report on Friday, Cele noted the 8.5% decrease in the overall number of contact crimes.

Contact crime refers to crimes in which the victims themselves are the targets of violence or property is targeted and the victims in the vicinity of the crime are subjected to threats of violence or the use of violence.

“We cannot afford to give criminals terrorising communities any room to breathe,” is how Cele ended the report.

The minister highlighted successes in combating cash-in-transit (CIT) heists. He said in the first three months of this year, CIT heists decreased by 10.6%.

“In the last national crime statistics release, I didn’t mince my words when I called on police to urgently get their act together in addressing the high incidents of cash-in-transit heists. While police officers still have their hands full when it comes to preventing this crime, they certainly have started to change their responses against the thugs who risk the lives of community members for their selfish gains.”