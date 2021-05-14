Suspended ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule is digging in his heels, saying he will only publicly apologise for attempting to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa if instructed to do so by a court of law.

The beleaguered Magashule had until Friday to apologise for issuing an unsanctioned suspension letter against Ramaphosa last week as retaliation for his own suspension.​

On Friday morning the former premier of the Free State filed court papers in the South Gauteng high Court on an urgent basis‚ seeking an order to set aside his suspension.

In his court papers challenging the lawfulness of his suspension‚ Magashule argued that as the party’s secretary-general he was exercising his powers and functions when he issued a suspension letter on Ramaphosa.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC)‚ its highest decision-making body in between conferences‚ moved to confirm Magashule’s suspension last weekend and gave him 48 hours to apologise for his unauthorised letter against Ramaphosa.

Magashule is asking the court to decide on the lawfulness of the demand for an apology‚ saying he would only accede to it if it is part of a court order.

“I can only genuinely tender such an apology if this honourable court declares that despite what I have explained‚ it is unwarranted in the circumstances‚ which I dispute‚” Magashule said in the court papers.

“Any apology issued by me before legal clarity is given by this honourable court would not be genuine or meaningful.”

Magashule mounted his court action against the ANC despite previously stating in Soweto earlier this year that “we don’t resolve ANC matters through the courts of law”.