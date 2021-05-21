News

New type of coronavirus originating in dogs found - study

By Reuters - 21 May 2021 - 11:08
Dogs can also carry the virus.
Dogs can also carry the virus.
Image: 123RF

A new type of coronavirus believed to have originated in dogs was detected among patients hospitalised with pneumonia in 2017-2018, and may be the eighth unique coronavirus known to cause disease in humans if it is confirmed as a pathogen, a study said.

Researchers in the study, published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal on Thursday, said their findings underscored the public health threat of animal coronaviruses.

The researchers said they had tested nasal swab samples taken from 301 pneumonia patients at a hospital in the east Malaysian state of Sarawak. Eight of the samples, mostly from children under 5 years old, came back positive for a canine coronavirus.

Further genomic sequencing found that the new strain, named CCoV-HuPn-2018, shared characteristics of other coronaviruses known to have infected cats and pigs but was mostly similar to one that is known to have infected dogs.

It also contained a genetic deletion, or mutation, that was not found in any known canine coronaviruses but was present in human strains such as SARS-COV and SARS-COV-2, the virus behind the Covid-19 pandemic. The source of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus itself, whether animal or other, remains unclear.

The paper's authors said the findings indicated that the virus likely recently jumped from animals to humans, but stressed that more studies were needed to determine whether it can be transmitted between people.

They also said it was unclear whether the virus could make people sick, noting that it was possible it was merely "carried" in the patient's airways without causing disease.

There are seven coronaviruses known to cause disease in humans: four that cause the common cold, and three that cause the diseases commonly known as SARS, MERS and Covid-19. 

Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19 but symptoms 'not severe'

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi is self-isolating at home after she tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

All contact sports suspended with immediate effect at schools due to their 'contribution' to the rise of Covid-19 cases

All schools' contact sports have been suspended with immediate effect due to their contribution in the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X