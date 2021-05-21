Murders were reduced during lockdown but now on the rise, seminar hears

The murder rate showed a decrease at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, but increased slightly when restrictions were relaxed from January this year.

This is according to crime hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies, Lizette Lancaster, at a seminar entitled “crime trends in the time of Covid-19" on Thursday afternoon.

Her presentation was on four crime statistics and focused on violent crimes and the fact that there had been no significant reduction in the violent crime levels during the Covid-19 period.

On murder, Lancaster said there were fluctuations but increases were now starting to emerge.

“The rates have come quite down ... in the first couple of levels, level 5 and level 4. It remained low during level 3 and 2, but the moment level 1 occurred, we started seeing increases,” Lancaster said.

Police statistics showed there were 939 fewer murders in April 2020 compared to April 2019, and 759 fewer murders in May 2020.

However, the statistics showed there were 121 extra murders in September 2020, and 240 more murders in November 2020 when compared to the same months in 2019.