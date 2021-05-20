It's not just about road safety, crime is also a threat — Netstar warning to drivers

As the world observes UN Global Traffic Safety Week it is becoming more apparent that South African drivers need to develop a broader understanding of road safety — including crime awareness — to be safe on the roads.

This is according to Netstar's MD Pierre Bruwer, who encouraged drivers to be vigilant against all threats to their safety — not just traditional road safety challenges like speeding, following distance and roadworthiness.

The sixth UN Global Traffic Safety Week runs from May 17-23 under the slogan “Streets For Life”.

“While our crime levels are quite high in SA , there are a number of things we can do to make ourselves safe on the roads.

“Anyone who wants to be safe on the road needs to take that into account. It’s vital that we follow the rules of the road, but protecting yourself, your family and your assets also means being vigilant and protecting yourself against crime,” said Bruwer.

More than 4,500 carjackings were reported in the first quarter of this year, according to the most recent crime statistics released by the SA Police Service — a 4.9% increase. There were also 354 truck hijackings and 42 cash-in-transit robberies.

Bruwer said these figures point to a broader set of safety threats on SA roads, besides the traditional concerns of speeding, drunk driving and vehicle fitness.

Johan Jonck, spokesperson for Arrive Alive, echoed this sentiment, pointing out that the Covid-19 pandemic was also leading to a wider variety of road-safety threats.