Up to voters to save SA from more wasted ANC years

Magashule is merely a manifestation of the failure of the party to focus on the interests of the nation

Will he or will he not? This was the question that had preoccupied many ahead of the deadline given to suspended secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, to apologise for suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa in an act that threw the party into turmoil.



Following the 2019 conference resolution that those charged with acts of corruption should step aside from party activities, the scene was set for a flurry of what aboutism as the SG and his acolytes sought to muddy the waters by extending the resolution to include those implicated and not necessarily charged with corruption...