Silence on Easter recipe for disaster

The September 11 2001 tragedy was preceded by a global stock market meltdown as captured in Sowetan (Friday, March 3 2001). This was akin to the global meltdown post the 2008 housing crisis in the US.

In March 2020 the Nasdaq index in the US had a Black Friday the 13th meltdown that coincided with Covid-19 having gone viral globally.

The September 11 2001 saga is now viewed as man-made because it was a controlled demolition of buildings, akin to what the invisible threat of bio-warfare can do.

The apartheid-made migrant labour system meant transport from urban areas to visit rural homes for the Easter holidays . The ANC regime is silent about the Covid-19 impact on migration of labour to rural homes in the provinces for the Easter holidays.

Nomzamo Phazi Mpinga, Algoa Bay