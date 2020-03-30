Silence on Easter recipe for disaster
The September 11 2001 tragedy was preceded by a global stock market meltdown as captured in Sowetan (Friday, March 3 2001). This was akin to the global meltdown post the 2008 housing crisis in the US.
In March 2020 the Nasdaq index in the US had a Black Friday the 13th meltdown that coincided with Covid-19 having gone viral globally.
The September 11 2001 saga is now viewed as man-made because it was a controlled demolition of buildings, akin to what the invisible threat of bio-warfare can do.
The apartheid-made migrant labour system meant transport from urban areas to visit rural homes for the Easter holidays . The ANC regime is silent about the Covid-19 impact on migration of labour to rural homes in the provinces for the Easter holidays.
Nomzamo Phazi Mpinga, Algoa Bay
