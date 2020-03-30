Compensate informal traders too

I commend President Cyril Ramaphosa for swift action in implementing a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in SA.

However, I am concerned about the shutting down of the Tshakhuma community fruit market without compensation for the traders.

Health experts advise people of the value of eating fruits, therefore the Tshakhuma market is also rendering essential service, just like supermarkets that are selling the same fruits. The only difference is that unlike the supermarkets, the Tshakhuma market does not sell groceries.

The Covid-19 lockdown forced the women trading at Tshakhuma to stop trading; how are they going to feed their families for 21 days?

These women are not able to afford insurance for loss of income, like big-name supermarkets do.

All we ask for is compensation for these women, if the market will not open for trading during lockdown. Gloves and masks can be provided for safety of the traders.

I call on the presidency to address this matter urgently.

Tshidino Ndou,

Tshakhuma