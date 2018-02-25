What happened at Ngcobo last Wednesday must never happen again‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Saturday.

He commended Friday night’s takedown of those believed to be responsible for the massacre of five policemen at the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. “This tragedy will remain one of the worst moments of our democracy‚ where protectors of our democracy and people were under attack. What happened at Ngcobo must never happen again in our republic." Mbalula said.

A bloody exchange of gunfire in a churchyard on Friday evening left seven of the suspected Ngcobo cop killers dead after the Hawks cornered the gang at their hideout in a church in Nyanga village near Ngcobo.

Ten suspects were arrested and others escaped. One police officer was wounded and rushed to a hospital.