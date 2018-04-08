Mob kills singer Tebogo Louw's brother over Easter

While millions were celebrating the Easter weekend festivities, former Idols SA contestant and recording artist Tebogo Louw was dealing with a family tragedy.

Louw, who competed three times in the music talent show and made the Top 10 in 2016, was reeling from the shock after his 36-year-old brother, Mawande, was killed during a mob justice attack at the star's home in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, on Easter Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Wynita Kleinsmith confirmed that Mawande was beaten to death while his friend remained in a critical condition in hospital.

Kleinsmith said no arrests have been made.

