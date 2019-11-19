Inculcate spirit of sharing, ubuntu in the children

In Xitsonga we say Vana va munhu va tsemelana nhloko ya njiya, meaning people must share the little that they have. In the spirit of ubuntu, I would like to urge parents to teach their children to give.

Children are born with empty minds and it is up to us as parents to fill those minds with good manners and morals. No child was born hating another child, but they can do so if parents encourage them to. As parents, we have a role to play in educating our children about sharing small things such as food and toys.

When our children are playing with their friends and it is time to feed them, let food be given to everyone. Some parents call their children into the house and give them food, thus planting the seed of selfishness in the minds of their little ones.

Those kids will grow up thinking that it is bad to share, because they learnt from their parents.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, eManyeleti