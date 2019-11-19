Ramaphosa must send the Hawks to probe the rot at Nala municipality
The state of service delivery in Nala municipality in Free State is totally pathetic, to say the least.
The gates of the municipal building in Wesselsbron have been locked by striking individuals who had been off-loaded as the municipality had been operating with bloated staff. This has created a situation whereby many people are getting paid for doing nothing.
Again, at Mosewawa section in Monyakeng township there is no water at all, while the quality of water being consumed in the rest of the township poses danger to the health of our people.
Refuse removal is not taking place at all and residents are forced to dump garbage at any open space. Other sections of the location do not have proper roads, electricity and water.
Furthermore, residents are not paying for services because they don't have confidence in the current leadership. One is not surprised by this behavior because the speaker of Nala once used council money to buy liquor.
Last but not least, the local stadium that hosted former president Mbeki, Gen Sphiwe Nyanda and President Cyril Ramaphosa is now a white elephant. It's really shocking to all of us who contributed to the liberation of this community.
In short, the people of Wesselsbron/ Monyakeng cannot wait anymore for prosecution of those officials and councillors who are busy looting government money.
In the 1990s, Ramaphosa went to Monyakeng and made numerous promises, and now that he is in power we expect action. Send in the SIU and Hawks to investigate the rot at Nala municipality.
Gaddafi Mokoteli, Wesselsbron
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.