Ramaphosa must send the Hawks to probe the rot at Nala municipality

The state of service delivery in Nala municipality in Free State is totally pathetic, to say the least.

The gates of the municipal building in Wesselsbron have been locked by striking individuals who had been off-loaded as the municipality had been operating with bloated staff. This has created a situation whereby many people are getting paid for doing nothing.

Again, at Mosewawa section in Monyakeng township there is no water at all, while the quality of water being consumed in the rest of the township poses danger to the health of our people.

Refuse removal is not taking place at all and residents are forced to dump garbage at any open space. Other sections of the location do not have proper roads, electricity and water.