Spirit of ubuntu embodies People's Race

They call it the People's Race, and indeed were it not for the warmth of the people of Soweto, the Soweto Marathon would probably be known by another nickname to correctly depict it as the most brutal race on the running calendar.

For the first time on Sunday, I joined thousands of runners who dared to do the full 42km marathon after several years of hiding behind the more tolerable, but equally challenging, half-marathon route.

I had embarked on a three-month training regime which saw me clock more than 300km in that period. But it seems nothing could have prepared me for the arduous demands of the Soweto Marathon, which admittedly starts off easily in the first half. But as the going gets tough, the cordiality of the people of Soweto makes you realise just why this is the people's race.

They joke with you, others mock you and offer you beer. But far too many are welcoming. When water sachets had run out at the 21km mark, I was delighted to queue behind three other runners over the wall of one home owner who offered us "ice and water".

The traffic logjam is an obvious inconvenience and irritation for Soweto motorists. One impatient driver stuck at a traffic light could be heard exclaiming that he was rushing to a mortuary with his family to fetch the hearse for their loved one's funeral.

I could not help but laugh out loud when a traffic pointsman retorted: "You're going to fetch someone who's already dead? What about these runners who are alive? You want them dead too?"