Halala! Ndlovu Youth Choir makes 'America's Got Talent' final

After a heavy week of looting, violence, xenophobia and femicide, South Africa can at least be proud of the Ndlovu Youth Choir which made it through to the final of America's Got Talent on Thursday.

The group performed a rendition of Whitney Houston's Higher Love on Wednesday and received a standing ovation.

Taking to social media, the group said it hoped the performance was a reminder to the world that "we are all connected by our spirit of humanity".