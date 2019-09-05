Halala! Ndlovu Youth Choir makes 'America's Got Talent' final
After a heavy week of looting, violence, xenophobia and femicide, South Africa can at least be proud of the Ndlovu Youth Choir which made it through to the final of America's Got Talent on Thursday.
The group performed a rendition of Whitney Houston's Higher Love on Wednesday and received a standing ovation.
Taking to social media, the group said it hoped the performance was a reminder to the world that "we are all connected by our spirit of humanity".
The choir's performance touched hearts across the world and earned it a spot in the final of the competition.
The group described the moment as "dreams do come true".
The group was celebrated online, with fans crowning them Mzansi's pride.
Among those were former TV talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle who said the choir embodied the spirit of ubuntu.
"So proud of you, Ndlovu Youth Choir. Watched you from your first performance on America's Got Talent to this one. You are our pride. Showing you off at every presentation and urging everyone to vote. You are the spirit of ubuntu, Ndlovu Youth Choir! "
