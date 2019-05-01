Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa says the South African government will continue to fight against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

Caster Semenya lost her challenge against the IAAF testosterone rules on Wednesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruled against the South African runner‚ prompting Xasa's impassioned response.

The double Olympic champion was fighting measures imposed by the IAAF that seek to force “hyperandrogenic” athletes — or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) — to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

“Naturally we are disappointed with the judgement‚” Xasa said after the CAS verdict was announced.

"However‚ we have directed Athletics South Africa (ASA) to request a copy of the full judgement

“We will study the judgement‚ consider it and determine a way-forward.