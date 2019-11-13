Poverty has consumed our country

The heartbreaking headline in a daily newspaper read "No shoes, no exams" after two pupils were "thrown" out of school for not wearing shoes that their unemployed mother could not afford.

It was Eli Khamarov, who wrote: "Poverty is a like punishment for a crime you did not commit."

The prevalence of poverty and misery in SA is a paradox. We should by no means be a poor nation, despite being stupendously wealthy country. Sadly, we wallow in abject poverty.