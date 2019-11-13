Will the DA choose Leon lite or Maimane reloaded?

The DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela's withdrawal from the race before this weekend's congress presents an opportunity to choose Tony Leon lite (John Steenhuisen) or Mmusi Maimane reloaded (Magashule Gana) as interim party leader.

The decision by party members on whether to choose the matricless Steenhuisen or graduate Gana will determine the rise or fall of the party. The light has turned amber for the party to decide: be it for the so-called "black vote" or the traditional "Afrikaner vote".

For the sake of a strong opposition we can only hope that the DA chooses wisely and gives the better candidate to take the party forward the green light. Just saying.

Sandile Ntuli, Johannesburg