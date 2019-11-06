When desire and ability to make a profit face problems, jobs suffer

What are jobs? It appears a job is an engagement that occurs when one party (potential employer) requires assistance from another (potential worker) and commits to pay for such assistance.

Therefore, jobs are created by people needing some form of help (employers). The ones that offer help in exchange for the payment are recipients of jobs (workers).

When a country is faced with a problem of high rate of unemployment, it practically means there are fewer people/entities that need help and have money to pay for that help in such a country. Therefore, to increase jobs you need to increase the number of people/entities that need help.

Entities with capacity to create jobs comprise government itself, business and individuals with means.

Obviously, government has a huge need for help in ensuring safety (police, detectives, intelligence operatives, etc), health (doctors, nurses, paramedics etc), education (teachers, lecturers, professors, etc), including those needed in building infrastructure, roads, etc as well as administration in the different spheres of government.