Religious groups to help Patrice Motsepe find deserving job-creation projects

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his medical doctor wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, launched a R100m fund aimed at job creation, skills and training in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Addressing the audience, Motsepe said: “We hope to create thousands of jobs. Of course, sustainable jobs.”

The fund was launched in collaboration with 33 of the largest religious and faith-based organisations in the country, which have partnered with the foundation for several years. They include the Zion Christian Church, SA Hindu Maha Sabha, Greek Orthodox Church and the Jamiat Ulama SA.

The fund comes at a time when the official unemployment rate sits at 29% and youth unemployment has soared to more than 55%.

Motsepe said the fund's launch, amid numerous other initiatives to create jobs, such as the Youth Employment Service, an initiative between business, government, labour, civil society and youth, was unique.

“It is driven and focused on our religions and faith-based organisations looking within the churches and initiating projects to help create sustainable jobs in SA.”