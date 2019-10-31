Letters

Buy local and save jobs

By readers letter - 31 October 2019 - 10:21
The unemployment rate in SA is now 29.1%. To keep SA workers in jobs we should buy South African goods, and that should intensify during the coming festive season.

Businesses could buy SA-made gifts for clients and shops have special displays of local goods . One December I bought some expensive imported ginger biscuits because of the festive wrapping they were in.

SA ginger biscuits taste more lekker!

Jane Thomson, Auckland Park

