Buy local and save jobs
The unemployment rate in SA is now 29.1%. To keep SA workers in jobs we should buy South African goods, and that should intensify during the coming festive season.
Businesses could buy SA-made gifts for clients and shops have special displays of local goods . One December I bought some expensive imported ginger biscuits because of the festive wrapping they were in.
SA ginger biscuits taste more lekker!
Jane Thomson, Auckland Park
