ImStaying puts words into action – raising cash for small businesses and jobs

Patriotic South Africans are being asked to fund business start-ups following the dramatic growth in support for the #ImStaying social group.

The Facebook page has grown into a national movement of unity across the country, with 677,000 members in just over a month.

For many, the group has been an escape from the constant news of violent crimes, corruption and doom and gloom.

"This entire process was sparked by one simple thought and action. What followed next was as a result of a positive mindset and inspired action," said its founder, Cape Town property entrepreneur Jarette Petzer.

"If we are able to gather ‪more than 600,000 people together in just over a month as a result of a single good deed, imagine what we can do for our country as the collective," Petzer said.

The group has now put words into action and is implementing a number of initiatives aimed at helping to stimulate the economy through small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and job creation in this sector.

The group has implemented a three-pronged approach: national events, crowdfunding and merchandising.

Petzer said the organisation is using crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy to help raise funds to implement business initiatives in the micro and small business space.