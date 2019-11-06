New partnership to create 70k jobs

An ambitious partnership between government and motor vehicle maker Ford, which will see the creation of an automotive special economic zone, aims to create an estimated 70,000 jobs once completed.

The new zone, which would cover a total of 162 hectares when completed, was launched amid fanfare in Silverton, east of Pretoria, yesterday.

The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone will be an automotive component supplier industrial park, in which nine companies which currently supply Ford with components have already expressed interest to move into and start operations by January 2021.

Ford Motor Company announced that it will be launching the first phase of a

four-year renewable energy plan, with the intention of making the company's Silverton plant completely self-sufficient for all its energy needs.

The move will lead to the creation of direct and indirect jobs, on top of those to be created through Ford's increased production at the plant which would also lead to its local vehicle component suppliers expanding as well.