Ndlozi's vile comments on Boks victory show how little he knows about rugby

No one has ever said South Africa is a perfect country. Any sane person readily admits that there are race-based issues that need to be sorted out.

With that said, that doesn't mean we can't co-exist as proudly SA.

Comments by EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi about Springboks after their victory against England are beyond disgusting (he congratulated the team's captain, Siya Kolisi, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry").

As a sports-mad person, I have always found people who are not sports fans but hijack sports triumphs for political reasons baffling. Ndlozi's comments has put Dali Mpofu in a sticky situation because he knows Springboks wing Makazole Mapimpi well. Ndlozi's comments can equally be at home in right wing circles.