Gordhan tried to suppress our free speech, says EFF after court victory

The EFF on Thursday welcomed an Equality Court judgment dismissing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s hate speech complaint against party leader Julius Malema, who referred to him as a “dog of white capital”.

At the same time, Gordhan’s lawyers said the judgment was premised on a technical interpretation of the Equality Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the EFF said Gordhan sought to suppress their right to free speech and political campaigning.

Judge Roland Sutherland ruled that the minister must pay the EFF’s costs in the case, which marks the second hate speech victory for the party in less than a week.

“Despite the fact that the utterances were indeed hateful and aimed at engendering hatred against [Gordhan], [Gordhan] has failed to bring his understandable grievances within the compass of the Equality Act,” the judge ruled.