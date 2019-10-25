Julius Malema to Mmusi Maimane: 'You are a good human being'

If anyone is expecting EFF leader Julius Malema to take a dig at outgoing DA leader Mmusi Maimane after his resignation, they're going to be disappointed.

Case in point? Malema offered words of encouragement to Maimane in the wake of his resignation as DA leader and MP.

Maimane announced on Thursday morning on Twitter that he resigned from the party and parliament.

“I have worked tirelessly to build the project of ‘One SA for All’.

“Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA,” he said.