Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rejects nomination of Gigaba's ex-adviser as deputy public protector

Eight candidates have been shortlisted for interviews for the position of deputy public protector next month.

Sonwabile Mancotywa, Shadrack Nkuna, Puleng Matshelo, Moshoeshoe Toba, Buang Jones, Lwazi Kubukeli, Noxolo Mbangeni and Kholeka Gcaleka will be interviewed on November 12 and 13 in parliament.

The successful candidate will replace Kevin Malunga whose seven-year term ends on December 9.

But the inclusion of one candidate led to a heated and prolonged discussion when the National Assembly's portfolio committee met to shortlist them on Thursday afternoon.

The EFF objected to Gcaleka's inclusion on the shortlist, citing a tainted track record as a special adviser to former minister Malusi Gigaba, first when he was finance minister and later as home affairs minister. Gcaleka was also a senior deputy director of public prosecutions at the NPA between 2011 and 2016.

Her name was proposed for shortlisting by ANC MP Xola Nqola, but the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi objected saying he felt strongly against her inclusion.