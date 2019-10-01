South Africa

EFF on Pravin Gordhan's court dismissal: 'Today's judgment is a victory of accountability'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 01 October 2019 - 07:07
The EFF has welcomed the high court’s ruling to dismiss minister of enterprise Pravin Gordhan’s application to strike out the inspector-general of intelligence rogue unit report from court proceedings.
The EFF has welcomed the high court’s ruling to dismiss minister of enterprise Pravin Gordhan’s application to strike out the inspector-general of intelligence rogue unit report from court proceedings.
Image: EFF via Twitter

The EFF has welcomed the high court’s ruling to dismiss minister of enterprise Pravin Gordhan’s application to strike out the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) rogue unit report from court proceedings.

In November 2018, Gordhan laid charges of crimen injuria‚ incitement of violence and criminal defamation against EFF leader Julius Malema and party deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.

This comes after the pair accused Gordhan of being corrupt‚ “a dog of white monopoly capital” and claimed that he hated black people.

Julius Malema doesn't care about SA

I don't know what this man stands for.
Opinion
1 month ago

According to a News24 report, Gordhan's attorney Tebogo Malatji confirmed the dismissal, saying the court had not provided reasons for it.

He also accused the EFF of using the report to divert from the complaint lodged by Gordhan which related to defamatory statements.

In a statement on Monday, the EFF said the ruling was a victory.

“We welcome the opportunity given by this judgment for the IGI rogue unit report to be deliberated in the open public court,” EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

“Both a chapter 9 institution, in the form of the public protector and a chapter 11 institution in the form of the inspector-general of intelligence have found that Pravin Gordhan ran an illegal intelligence unit within Sars.

“They determined that he must be criminally prosecuted. Today's judgment is a victory of accountability against an individual who feels above the law.”

The main case will resume on October 24 and 25.

'Corrupt NPA' let Malema off the hook over tender millions: Solly Mapalia

EFF leader Julius Malema was let off the hook by "corrupt" elements in the National Prosecuting Authority.
News
1 month ago

'She couldn't even read her own judgment' - EFF slams judge's Mkhwebane finding

The Economic Freedom Fighters have lashed out at a court ruling on Thursday which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa winning a key legal battle against ...
News
1 month ago

Ramaphosa and public protector renew battle

President seeking review of report
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X