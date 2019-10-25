Eight candidates to be interviewed for deputy public protector post

Eight candidates have been shortlisted for the position of deputy public protector, though the EFF and the DA have already objected to some of them.

The shortlist of candidates was made by parliament’s justice and correctional services committee, which will conduct interviews with them on November 11 and 12 after they have been vetted and screened. The committee is keen that the National Assembly consider the matter before it adjourns for the holiday season recess.

Current DPP Kevin Malunga’s term of office ends in December.

The office of the public protector has come under fire, with Busisiwe Mkhwebane facing several adverse court findings against her and attempts to remove her from office.

A total of 29 candidates submitted their CVs or were nominated for the position, with three later withdrawing.

Former head of police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Robert McBride, was not on the shortlist.

The eight shortlisted candidates include Moshoeshoe Toba, an attorney working at Sars as a senior manage for legal; Sonwabile Mancotywa, an advocate and former CEO of the National Heritage Council; Shadrack Nkuna, an advocate and deputy director of public administration investigations at the Public Service Commission; Noxolo Mbangeni, an advocate at the Cape Bar; Lwasi Phumelela Kubukeli, a practising advocate in East London; and Puleng Matshelo a practising advocate.

Two of the eight were among five candidates flagged by Corruption Watch. One of these is attorney Buang Jones, acting head of legal services at the SA Human Rights Commission. According to Corruption Watch, the commission is investigating Jones’s conduct in relation to a complaint by the Freedom Front Plus about comments he made in relation to the hate speech case of SA rugby player Eben Etzebeth.