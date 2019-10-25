Outa, EFF oppose Fikile Mbalula's call for public to pay e-tolls

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the EFF have opposed transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s call for the public to pay e-tolls.

At a briefing on the aviation industry on Thursday, after planes were grounded earlier this week, Mbalula urged motorists to pay for the use of roads.

“Across our system we have found that the user-pays principle is direct, targeted, fairer and extremely efficient,” Mbalula said.

The lack of proper communication on e-tolls, for instance, may have played a role in the slow take-up by road users, Mbalula said.

However, Outa said the reality was that 80% of motorists were not paying e-toll bills, with the rest keeping the system on life support.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said Mbalula was behind the deadline that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave him to find a solution to the matter.