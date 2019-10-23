Blacks losing relevance in the DA

The rise of Helen Zille as chairperson of the federal council of the DA, the resignation of Herman Mashaba and the uncertainty of Mmusi Maimane in his position as leader of the DA raises a red flag to the entire DA constituency.

It seems as if the DA doesn't know whether it is coming or going. These problems may not be new but the involvement of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) in the politics of the DA seems not to be assisting this organisation. What the IRR has done is to cast doubt on the DA and also confirm that this organisation doesn't value its black leaders.

This means that if one is to understand what this organisation truly stands for, one has to occupy a high position of authority in the organisation, especially if you are black.