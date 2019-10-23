Blacks losing relevance in the DA
The rise of Helen Zille as chairperson of the federal council of the DA, the resignation of Herman Mashaba and the uncertainty of Mmusi Maimane in his position as leader of the DA raises a red flag to the entire DA constituency.
It seems as if the DA doesn't know whether it is coming or going. These problems may not be new but the involvement of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) in the politics of the DA seems not to be assisting this organisation. What the IRR has done is to cast doubt on the DA and also confirm that this organisation doesn't value its black leaders.
This means that if one is to understand what this organisation truly stands for, one has to occupy a high position of authority in the organisation, especially if you are black.
The DA is known for having race-based factions, which is not good to any political party. In this case, it appears as if the black caucus is losing its relevance in this organisation.
The return of Zille confirms this because, in the past, Zille has done some things that are against what the DA claims to stand for.
The same goes for other white members. Under Zille, this DA must forget about its vision for one South Africa for all. Most blacks will begin to realise that they have no place there and if they are lucky to be used, they will just be appointed to serve the interests of their white masters.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.