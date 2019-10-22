Zille won't take the blame for Mashaba's exit

Helen Zille has hit back at the outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for blaming her for his decision to quit.

Announcing his resignation from both the DA and the city yesterday, Mashaba said Zille's ascendance to the DA's second most powerful position of Federal Council chairperson meant the party that he once believed in would no longer be for pro-black and pro-poor.

He was speaking at a press briefing attended by DA leader Mmusi Maimane who held his hand and described him as "a hero to me".

Mashaba said he was concerned that Zille's victory placed in power people who were against the coalition agreement he had with minority parties as well the EFF and that he was jumping ship before they remove him.

Zille described this notion as "crazy" insisting she had no powers to remove Mashaba.