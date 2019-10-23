Helen Zille says SA has a race problem, and there are 'racists' of all races

“There are racists of all races in South Africa.”

These are the words of the DA's newly elected federal council chair Helen Zille during a heated interview on television station Newzroom Afrika.

Zille said South Africa has a race problem and the DA doesn't want racists as members.

“If you are a racist of any type, get out ... I am not the kind of person who believes that if you are black you can't be racist,” she said.