Mmusi Maimane plans to step down as DA leader today: Sources

The DA's Mmusi Maimane has called a press conference for Wednesday afternoon - amid speculation that he intends stepping down as party leader.

The time of the press conference has shifted from 1pm to 3pm, and will be held in Johannesburg.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE understands that Maimane has told some party leaders close to him that he intends to quit his job at a federal executive meeting in Johannesburg today.

The fed-ex meeting was originally scheduled to discuss City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s surprise resignation on Monday.