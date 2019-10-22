Every allegation Zille made about Mashaba is wrong: Free Market Foundation

Helen Zille has been hectic on media platforms since her election as DA chair of federal council on Sunday and some of the comments she made about outgoing City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba did not sit well with one foundation that has called her to order.

But Godzille, as Zille is widely known on social media streets, has had none of it.

The spat started when Zille claimed in one of the media interviews that Mashaba was president of Free Market Foundation (FMF) when the foundation organised a seminar in the exclusively white town of Orania, in the Northern Cape.

In a press statement yesterday, the FMF stopped short of labelling the allegations by Zille as a comedy of errors.

Zille yesterday morning even went as far as trolling Mashaba, who founded hair product Black Like Me, on Twitter.