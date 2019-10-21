Herman Mashaba to resign as Joburg mayor, DA insiders confirm

It is understood that some DA leaders were trying to convince Mashaba to reconsider his position.

However, about two hours after the announcement of Zille's victory, the City of Johannesburg issued a statement stating that Mashaba would be hosting a press conference on Monday morning. Further details were not provided.

A party insider confirmed that he had informed a group of the party’s Gauteng leaders, whose names are known to TimesLIVE, of his decision.

“He is resigning tomorrow [Monday] ... He told us yesterday [Saturday] that if these are the results, he is not prepared to work with Helen. He views her as a racist and someone who is anti change.”

The insider said Mashaba had never had a relationship with Zille, but was unhappy with her for not supporting DA leader Mmusi Maimane, as well as and her relationship with the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

Before this weekend’s election, Mashaba had publicly stated that he would quit if the DA was “taken over by right-wing elements”.

He is understood to have been referring to the IRR and those associated with it, including Zille.