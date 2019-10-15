Eben Etzebeth matter clouds Boks' play

The stunning performance by the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup in Japan is overshadowed by the serious racism allegations against lock forward Eben Etzebeth.

This guy from Langebaan in Western Cape and his gang of criminals, who call themselves the "Wolf Pack", have been terrorising the community, including using racial slur and physical assault.

What's astonishing is that these guys have never been brought to book. It's a known fact that in most of the small towns of our country, the racists and bigots always get away with murder, particularly when they are celebrities or some people of standing in the community.

The police are reluctant to open cases or assist the victims. If they are brought to book, the judiciary gives them a slap on the wrist.