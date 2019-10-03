Eben Etzebeth should have never gone to the Rugby World Cup with a dark cloud over his head and with the Langebaan assault allegations steadfastly refusing to disappear‚ the less palatable it is for the player to stay on in Japan.

The SA Human Rights Commission's decision to have the case heard at the Equality Court and SA Rugby belatedly deciding to embark on an internal probe should be enough for Etzebeth to come back home and deal with the allegations he's facing.

As individuals‚ we are responsible for our actions and Etzebeth‚ regardless of the fact he's an experienced Springbok‚ needs to step forward and face his accusers. He's not immune from arrest‚ investigation and prosecution.

He won't be the first nor the last individual to miss a tournament because of allegations of improper conduct on and off the field.

If we need an example of a prominent sports personality who had to miss out on a major tour because of questions about their behavior‚ look no further than Ben Stokes.

The highly skilled all-rounder was accused of affray after a limited overs game against the West Indies in Bristol in 2017 and was said to have been involved in an altercation with two individuals during a night out.

The matter was viewed with such seriousness that Stokes had to miss the Ashes tour to Australia in order to deal with his alleged misdemeanour at the time.

The Ashes series is highly regarded in England and Australia and those who take part in it are often feted as heroes‚ especially if they win.