SA Rugby boss Alexander on storm around Etzebeth: 'We can’t just suspend the player'

SA Rugby has an obligation to protect itself. They also‚ up to a point‚ have a responsibility to the player who holds a contract with them‚ stressed president Mark Alexander on Thursday after news broke that the organisation would be instituting an internal process against lock Eben Etzebeth.

Etzebeth stands accused of assault and racial abuse following an altercation on the West Coast in the week leading up to the announcement of the Springbok team for the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

“This is also a matter between employer and employee‚" Alexander said.

"We can’t just suspend the player. What if it transpires in a few weeks that the player is actually innocent? He can take us to the cleaners. We have to protect the organisation.”

Naturally a question related to the matter was going to be fired at captain Siya Kolisi during his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

The Boks play Italy in a crucial RWC pool match on Friday but first Kolisi had to deal with matters with which he isn’t entirely up to speed.