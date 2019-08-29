Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth appeared at the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to answer questions related to an incident at a Langebaan drinking establishment on Saturday night.

It was alleged that Etzebeth‚ who was with members of his family and friends‚ was involved in a fight and that he made racial slurs.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus‚ who has included Etzebeth in his squad for the Rugby World Cup (RWC) due to leave for Japan on Friday‚ confirmed the lock was to appear in front of the HRC on Thursday afternoon.

“The update I can give you is that there was a complaint (laid) at the HRC. Eben and Eugene (Henning) our player affairs manager is there this afternoon‚” said Erasmus.

“They are there in discussions at the HRC on exactly what the claim is. But there is no police or any other thing that we’ve heard.”