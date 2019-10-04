It was not the air of anticipation you have before kick-off.

The Captain’s Run‚ or pre match day final drill in which teams perform the routines they hope to repeat in the game‚ hardly ever gets this kind of media attention.

Moreover‚ the Springboks’ next match is against Italy‚ so why the hype?

An inordinate number of written and photo journalists‚ as well as cameramen were waiting for the Springbok team’s arrival at the splendid Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on Thursday.

The media had gathered‚ naturally to capture some imagery of the practice‚ but more importantly‚ to see if Eben Etzebeth would show up.

News had emerged from South Africa that Etzebeth was due to return home.

This would have represented a sudden turn of events - an about-turn the Bok camp at no point appeared to have the inclination of performing.